Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 4.7%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 464,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,121,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,575.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,830 shares of company stock worth $235,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

