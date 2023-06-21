Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARTNA opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $466.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

