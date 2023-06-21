Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.57.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $211.64 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $151.54 and a one year high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.