Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.11

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 225787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Astronics Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $156.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 463,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

