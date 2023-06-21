ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.67

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.67 and last traded at C$39.69, with a volume of 48932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price (down from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.