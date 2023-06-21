Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.10 on Friday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

