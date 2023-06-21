Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $352,000 Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,188,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.26. 7,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

