Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $7.15 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. 367,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,899. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

