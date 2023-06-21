Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,195.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $1,469,205.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,438,713.78.

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,132,827.14.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.38. 1,621,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,012. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

