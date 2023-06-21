Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

