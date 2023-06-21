Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:BGCG)

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BGCG stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.84) on Wednesday. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 204.53 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,120.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

