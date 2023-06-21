Balancer Reaches One Day Volume of $4.11 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Balancer has a total market cap of $240.55 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $4.77 or 0.00015890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,650,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,470,608 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

