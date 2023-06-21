BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

