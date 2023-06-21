Barloworld Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Barloworld Trading Down 0.2 %

BRRAY opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Barloworld has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.

