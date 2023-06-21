Barloworld Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Barloworld Trading Down 0.2 %
BRRAY opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Barloworld has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.
About Barloworld
