Bath Savings Trust Co Has $26.31 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 3.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.2% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 13,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 57,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.34. 603,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

