Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 593,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,643,799. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

