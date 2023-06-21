Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 235 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.31 and a 200 day moving average of $412.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.12 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.11.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

