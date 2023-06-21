Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BBGI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
