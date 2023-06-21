Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $288.52 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Beldex has a market capitalization of $288.52 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.73 or 0.06292645 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,896,233 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,296,233 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

