Berkshire Bank Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Price Performance

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.72.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average is $208.40. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

