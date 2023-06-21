Berkshire Bank Sells 156 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $690.95 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

