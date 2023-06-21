Berkshire Bank Sells 613 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.9% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

