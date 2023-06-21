Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.0684 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $12.76 million and $203,836.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

