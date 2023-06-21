Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after buying an additional 273,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

