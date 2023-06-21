Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Trading Down 2%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 64,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Bluestone Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$75.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

