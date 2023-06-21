BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Announces $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

BMTC Group Price Performance

TSE GBT opened at C$15.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BMTC Group has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$15.75.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

