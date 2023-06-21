BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Announces $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
BMTC Group Price Performance
TSE GBT opened at C$15.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BMTC Group has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$15.75.
About BMTC Group
Featured Stories
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.