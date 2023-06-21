Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $856.90. 503,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $707.19 and its 200 day moving average is $632.32. The stock has a market cap of $353.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

