Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) PT at GBX 1,738.75

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,822.50 ($23.32).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.31) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($23.10) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday.

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,239.25 ($15.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,383.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,370.77. The company has a market capitalization of £7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20,583.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.43).

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.48), for a total value of £638,976.80 ($817,628.66). 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

