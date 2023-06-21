Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) PT at $724.00

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $729.60.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 730 ($9.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.26) to GBX 1,000 ($12.80) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 630 ($8.06) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HSBC by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 204.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

About HSBC

(Get Rating

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

