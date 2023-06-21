Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $101.21

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.21.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hub Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

