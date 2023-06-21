Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $34.95

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after buying an additional 296,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after buying an additional 204,757 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

