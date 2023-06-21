Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

