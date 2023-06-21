Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.58.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

