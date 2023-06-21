Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.27 and its 200-day moving average is $202.11. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

