Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 570.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,706 shares of company stock worth $146,092,561. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

