Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

