Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($36.47) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.19) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($39.16) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($41.59) to GBX 3,375 ($43.19) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.75) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,964.17 ($37.93).

LON BNZL traded down GBX 26.34 ($0.34) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,030.66 ($38.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,191. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,542 ($32.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,249 ($41.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,149.40, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,140.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,028.33.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($39.23), for a total value of £653,272.62 ($835,921.46). 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

