C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 10.3%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $38.72. Approximately 11,921,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 24,937,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AI. Bank of America upped their target price on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,991 shares of company stock worth $6,592,656 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 42.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 26.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in C3.ai by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

