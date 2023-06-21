Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 500 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

RTX opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

