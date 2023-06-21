Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Kimball Electronics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $2.14 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $668.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

