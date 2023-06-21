Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%.
Ovintiv Stock Performance
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.
Ovintiv Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Ovintiv by 62.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Further Reading
