Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.58

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$95.58 and last traded at C$95.58, with a volume of 9127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Laurentian set a C$123.00 target price on Cargojet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.09.

Cargojet Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.07 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.5201613 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

