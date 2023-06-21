Casper (CSPR) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Casper has a total market capitalization of $453.96 million and $4.41 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,804,537,963 coins and its circulating supply is 11,118,003,337 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,802,912,849 with 11,116,472,737 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04070641 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,311,304.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

