Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.91. 343,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 972,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after buying an additional 58,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

