Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

CAT stock opened at $241.15 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

