CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $19.65 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,603 shares of company stock valued at $180,392. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

