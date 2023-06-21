CCG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.7 %

CSGP traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.72. 1,274,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,275. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

