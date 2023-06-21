CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0607

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $48.92 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,063.71 or 1.00015618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05766689 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,340,087.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

