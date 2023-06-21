Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

CLRB stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.