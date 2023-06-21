Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 303,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 222,555 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $7.44.
Central Puerto Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
Further Reading
