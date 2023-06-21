Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 303,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 222,555 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $7.44.

Central Puerto Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Puerto Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Further Reading

